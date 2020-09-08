‘Sorry it took me so long’: Pepper Pike officer’s body camera shows water rescue in Labor Day storms

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) – Sergeant Dietz with the Pepper Pike Police Department clearly works well under pressure.



Pepper Pike was one of several areas across Northeast Ohio that saw dangerous flooding over roads on Labor Day.

The department alerted people throughout the day on its social media channels about road closures as the rain kept coming and the water continued to rise.

Lander Road in between Shaker and South Woodland pic.twitter.com/xCwinFLyAg — Pepper Pike Police (@pepperpikepd) September 7, 2020

HIGH WATER 🚧

South Woodland in between Brainard and Old Brainard. Use caution ⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Tn3NsWPC4X — Pepper Pike Police (@pepperpikepd) September 7, 2020

Many drivers still became stuck, and officers were sent across the area to help them.

Sgt. Dietz’s body camera showed the officer trudging through waist-deep water to reach a driver.

The car was in water so deep, the water was up to the vehicle’s headlights.

After making sure the driver was okay, Sgt. Dietz helped him out of the car.

“Sorry it took me so long,” you can hear Sgt. Dietz say as he walks the man to safety.

It only took a few minutes to help the driver get to drier land.

Many areas were underwater during the rain event.

Cleveland marked its third-highest rain totals in a single day in the city’s history.