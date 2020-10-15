Sorority sisters in the club no one ever wanted to join

CLEVELAND (WJW)- A breast cancer diagnosis is one of the most extraordinary challenges a person can face. Thriving through the illness and treatment is often a frightening and lonely experience.

Having someone to lean on makes it a lot more tolerable. That’s what Linda Ross and Mary Hawk have found in each other. As Linda puts it, “She is like my other half.”

And Mary feels blessed, “God is a super wonderful amazing God because he brought me Linda.”

The bond between these two women blossomed in a doctor’s office waiting room. Mary recalls, “I met Linda through radiation. I was always late…just by a few minutes.”

Linda saw a woman she needed to know, “She’d come in with her little flowy tie-dyed outfits. And I just knew, free spirit. I love that girl!”

Both women had been through surgery and chemotherapy. They had a lot of notes to compare.

One lost her left breast, the other her right. “Yup, we’re bosom buddies,” Linda explains, “If you put the two of us together we’re like one whole (you’re a whole set) Yeah, we are. Yeah, we are.”

Out of their casual doctor’s office meetings grew a bond that is unmatched. Linda says, “She’s my sister that I never knew I had. I met her and it’s like we just hit it off instantly. We have the same sort of personality……And if we have a problem…”



Mary finishes her sentence, “Then I can turn to Linda and say, uh, so I’m having this problem,” she laughs, “And she goes, I know exactly what you’re talking about!”

These women have friends and family, husbands and children who provide a wonderful support system, but there is something special about what they offer each other. Mary says, “I think it’s been a lifesaver.”

They now go to appointments together, enjoy double dates with their husbands and family get-togethers. This is a lifetime relationship forged over three very challenging years. If breast cancer is the club no one ever wanted to belong to, Mary and Linda have formed their own sorority.

I asked Mary her thoughts for the future. Does she worry about breast cancer returning. Recurrence is a possibility for anyone who has been diagnosed. She answered, “Nope.”….It’s pointless to worry. I appreciate every day that I have. And if it were ever to happen again, if I were to be diagnosed with cancer again….I know it’s not going to be near as scary as it was the first time. And, I’ve got Linda. I’ll be good.”

If you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer and you don’t have a Linda or a Mary in your life, the Cleveland Clinic has a program called 4th Angel which matches cancer patients and caregivers with someone like them who is going through the same thing.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: