(WJW) — Actor Bruce MacVittie, known for his performances in Law & Order, The Sopranos and Million Dollar Baby, has died at the age of 65.

His wife, Carol Ochs, told The New York Times that he died on Saturday at a Manhattan hospital.

There is no word on the cause of his death.

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio tweeted his condolences saying he’s worked with MacVittie many times.

“He was an amazing and unique actor,” the tweet said. “Always a pleasure to work with and this is very sad news to hear. He will be missed.”

Actor Rob Morrow also tweeted saying, “Another of our dear pals have passed; RIP.”

Bruce James MacVittie was born in Providence, R.I., on Oct. 14, 1956.

He is survived by his wife and their daughter Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie.