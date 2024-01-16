Editor’s Note: The video above is about drive-thru wait times.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — School is back in session after the holidays and Sonic Drive-In is showing some appreciation for teachers.

This week, the fast food chain is handing out free food items and drinks to teachers, faculty or school staff at K-12 schools or degree-granting universities.

To take advantage of the freebies, teachers and staff must sign up for Teachers’ Circle by creating a Sonic account on the mobile app or online and “verifying your teacher status within your profile to start receiving special, exclusive rewards,” according to a press release.

Sonic is giving away the following items to Teachers’ Circle members this week:

Tuesday, January 16: Free Large Drink or Slush

Wednesday, January 17: Free Regular Breakfast Burrito

Thursday, January 18: Free Small Cold Brew

Friday, January 19: Free French Toast Sticks

Officials say the company has donated more than $27 million to help fund classrooms since 2009.