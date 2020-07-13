1  of  3
‘Beyond devastated’: Son of Lisa Marie Presley, grandson of Elvis dead at 27

Lisa Marie Presley and son Benjamin Keough (Source: Lisa Marie Presley / Instagram)

CNN) — Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough has died, a representative for his mother, Lisa Marie Presley, said. He was 27.

Keough died in Calabasas, California, Roger Widynowski told CNN Sunday.

The representative said he did not have further details on the circumstances of Keough’s death, including the date.

Presley is “entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated,” Widynowski said in a statement, “but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley.”

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Widynowski said.

Keough’s father was the musician Danny Keough.

Keough had a striking resemblance to his actor/singer grandfather. Priscilla Presley was his maternal grandmother.

