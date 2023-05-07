CLEVELAND (WJW) – The son of Dan Gilbert, the owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has died at the age of 26.

Nicolas Gilbert passed away on Saturday, according to his obituary.

Nick was born with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. The tumors are usually noncancerous.

“He was loved and cherished by many people including his parents, Daniel Gilbert and Jennifer Gilbert; his siblings, Grant of Gracie, AJ and Nash Gilbert; his grandparents, Shirley, Samuel Gilbert, Murk Goddard, Pamela and Robert Feldman; and his aunts and uncles, Gary (Charlotte Gilbert), Kevin (Robin Goddard), Andrea Gilbert, Richard (Patti Gilbert), Paul (Desiree Marz) and Alicia Fox. He was also cherished by many loving cousins, friends, and devoted doctors, nurses, and caregivers,” the obituary read in part.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Nick gained national attention during the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery. With his thick-rimmed glasses and bow tie, he was the Cavs’ representative and good luck charm.

When asked about his dad calling him a hero, Nick answered with, “What’s not to like?” which took on a life of its own.

The Cavaliers scored the No. 1 pick that year, ultimately selecting Kyrie Irving.

Dan Gilbert is the founder of Quicken Loans and the chairman of JACK Entertainment. He also owns the Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Gladiators and Canton Charge.