BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A 33-year-old Berlin Heights man has died after he was allegedly shot by his father.

According to the Cuyahoga County Coroner, the shooting took place Friday evening. Gideon Porter died two days later.

The 75-year-old father, William M. Porter, was booked into the Erie County jail following the shooting that took place at their Berlin Township home on Smokey Road.

The sheriff said the two had a verbal argument that escalated.

Porter is accused of allegedly shooting his son in the head. The sheriff said William had injuries “consistent with being in a physical altercation.”

Gideon was taken to a hospital in Cleveland and later died. The case remains under investigation.