Son arrested in shooting death of his father, an Army sergeant, in Elyria: Police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators have arrested a Lorain man accused of killing his father in Elyria Monday night.

According to the Elyria Police Department, 22-year-old Lamar Hudson Jr. is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of his father, 41-year-old Lamar Hudson Sr.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call at 1432 Gulf Rd. around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Officers found a 1998 Chevy Camaro stopped southbound in the street in front of a home at that location.

Investigators found the driver, Hudson Sr., dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Mayor Frank Whitfield says Hudson Sr. was a sergeant in the Army.

Hudson Jr. was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Jail without bond. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.