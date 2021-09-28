Son arrested in shooting death of his father, an Army sergeant, in Elyria: Police

News

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:
Lamar Hudson Jr., charged with aggravated murder

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators have arrested a Lorain man accused of killing his father in Elyria Monday night.

According to the Elyria Police Department, 22-year-old Lamar Hudson Jr. is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of his father, 41-year-old Lamar Hudson Sr.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call at 1432 Gulf Rd. around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Officers found a 1998 Chevy Camaro stopped southbound in the street in front of a home at that location.

Investigators found the driver, Hudson Sr., dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Mayor Frank Whitfield says Hudson Sr. was a sergeant in the Army.

Hudson Jr. was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Jail without bond. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral