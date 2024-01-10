CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation released a second video of what they called the first snowplow strike of the year, this time from inside the snowplow itself.

“Our plow blades alone weigh 2,500 pounds. Hitting one is going to go about like this. So, for your own safety, please, Move Over and Slow Down for flashing lights!” ODOT said on Facebook in the caption of the video Wednesday. “This plow strike on Sunday was the first of the year, and we’ve had 3 more since. Something needs to change.”

In the video posted to the ODOT Facebook page on Wednesday, a car is seen ramming into a snowplow and spinning off the highway, similar to a video posted Monday from a different perspective.

“Driving distracted can have serious consequences! The first plow strike of 2024 happened yesterday and didn’t even take a full week. One of our drivers pulled over for less than a minute before this took place,” the ODOT Facebook caption said on Monday. “The road deserves your full attention for your safety and the safety of those around you!”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also sent out a reminder to drivers about staying safe while driving in winter weather. Click here to read more on staying safe on the roads.