AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police say two separate home burglaries occurred Wednesday morning and they are investigating whether they are connected.

“Akron 911, what is the location of your emergency?” a dispatcher is heard saying on a 911 call.

“I think there is someone inside my house,” the caller said.

“OK, why do you think there is someone inside your house?” the dispatcher asked.

“Because I saw someone walking through my bedroom and in one of my other bedrooms, a lot of drawers have been opened,” the caller said.

The first burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. at the home of an 82-year-old woman on Tudor Avenue.

“It is frightening to know that someone is in your house in general, but to wake up and be confronted by somebody,” said Lt. Michael Miller with Akron police.

Police say the suspect took from the victim and fled from the home.

Six hours later, officers were called to a home on the 100 block of Wolfe Avenue by a 68-year-old man who said that a burglar came into his house overnight and stole his wife’s purse.

“They are very similar. We believe the second burglary occurred from an unsecured access point,” said Miller.

Police say no arrests have been made in either case and investigations are ongoing