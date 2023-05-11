CLEVELAND (WJW) – Family members are pleading for answers after the disappearance of Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan.

“Our daughter needs to come home. We want her home and we want her well. I don’t think that’s too much to ask,” said Joseph Jordan, Lachelle’s father, during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“There is no way I’m going to rest and let Lachelle become a nobody,” her father said. “Somebody knows what happened and I need that somebody, whoever you are, wherever you are, I need to reach out to law enforcement.”

This comes the day after family and community members gathered for a vigil on Fairport Avenue.

According to investigators, Lachelle, 30, went to grab something from her car around 6 p.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

She was supposed to appear as a key witness at a Monday pre-trial for 65-year old Michael Stennett, who faces charges in a August 2021 rape case.

Accused of stalking Lachelle for months, Stennett was arrested on a warrant. He’s now being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

As of right now, investigators aren’t connecting Stennett to her disappearance.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that brings Lachelle home to her family.

Lachelle’s father went on to thank law enforcement and media for support during the search for his daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

“What Lachelle needs more than anything else is for somebody to step forward,” her father said.