Some without power as severe weather sweeps through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some Northeast Ohio residents are without power as severe weather, including tornado warnings, sweep through the area Thursday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., FirstEnergy is reporting 116 customers without power in Columbiana County, 96 without power in Lake County, 61 without power in Cuyahoga County and 58 without power in Summit County.

There’s also 41 customers in Richland County and 36 customers in Medina County affected by outages.

FirstEnergy expects power to be restored to most people between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service continues to issue tornado warnings across Northeast Ohio. Keep up with live weather updates here.

