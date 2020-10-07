CLEVELAND (WJW) — Users trying to access Microsoft 365 services may be having some difficulties at the moment.
The company said it’s investigating the issue, which could impact Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook.com and SharePoint Online/OneDrive for Business.
It appears the problem was first reported a couple of hours ago.
No timeline was made available on when access could be restored.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy
- Lake Humane Society reports improvements in animals after seizing 161 cats from pet sanctuary
- Access issues reported for Microsoft 365 services, company investigating
- One Tank Trips: Malabar Farm State Park
- More One Tank Trips near Malabar Farm State Park