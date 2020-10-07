Access issues reported for Microsoft 365 services, company investigating

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Users trying to access Microsoft 365 services may be having some difficulties at the moment.

The company said it’s investigating the issue, which could impact Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook.com and SharePoint Online/OneDrive for Business.

We're investigating an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 services. Users may see impact to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and https://t.co/ZUfyjth6sU. More details available at https://t.co/AEUj8uj65N. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) October 7, 2020

It appears the problem was first reported a couple of hours ago.

No timeline was made available on when access could be restored.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: