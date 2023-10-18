(WJW) – Wednesday will be partly sunny.

Warmer temps and sunshine take hold for this afternoon.

On Thursday, there will be two rounds of rain. One mainly in the afternoon and a second in the evening. The rain will mainly be on the light side with pockets of steady rain.

Temperatures will make it into the low 60s.

Rainfall forecast for Thursday:

Additional showers on Friday, and then another round of rain on Saturday.

Saturday rain will be widespread.

Thursday to Sunday:

Sunday will begin to trend drier. If there is rain, it will be earlier in the morning.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

