Some students return to in-person learning at Akron Public Schools Monday

**Most in-person learning resumed for districts on March 1, as seen in the video above**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — In-person learning is resuming for some Akron Public Schools students come Monday, after nearly a year away from the classroom.

For those in Kindergarten through 2nd grade and also those with severe learning disabilities, Monday is the day to return. All other students can return to the classroom starting March 15.

“Our teachers and staff are extremely excited to see the students again. We know the students are anxious to get back, as well,” Superintendent David James said in a statement. “It has been a long 51 weeks.”

Those returning to the classroom are expected to follow a new set of guidelines, including wearing masks and various social distancing precautions.

The district went fully remote on March 19, 2020.

For more information on Akron Public Schools’ reopening plan, click here.

Find more key contact information for students who are still doing remote learning in the Facebook message below: