Some road closures to take effect one week before first presidential debate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland on Monday night announced initial road closures for the presidential debate which is set to take place next week.

The city said the following road closures and lane obstructions will begin Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 a.m.:

· Road closure on E. 93rd Street between Chester Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

· Lane obstructions on Euclid Avenue from E. 100th St. to E. 93rd St. (north curb) and E.100th Street in the southbound lanes.

More information on closures will be released later this week, the city said.

The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is set for Sept. 29 at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.

It will be 90 minutes, start at 9:00 p.m. ET and will not include any commercial breaks.

