Some Richland County school districts move to remote learning amid COVID surge

RICHLAND COUNTY – Several school districts in Richland County are now going remote temporarily due to a rising amount of COVID-19 cases.

“We did see a significant rise in the numbers that the schools have been reporting,” said Sarah Humphrey, Richland County Public Health Commissioner.

She said four districts are moving to remote temporarily, including Crestview Local Schools.

Crestview Local Schools Superintendent Jim Grubbs told FOX 8 that students in 4th grade through 12th grade will learn remotely for the next two weeks.

“We ended the third week of school on Friday, September 3. Our excitement of having our students back on campus without masks have now diminished with the spread of COVID-19,” Grubbs said.

He added that school officials felt it was in the best interest of students and staff to go to remote learning.

“The elementary building at this time will remain open for in-person learning,” Grubbs said. “This decision was made due to two reasons. COVID-19 cases at the elementary building are significantly lower than the other two buildings, and from experience, elementary students do not do as well with remote learning. We will, however, continue to monitor the situation at the elementary building.”

School officials stated that since school started last month, Crestview has had 74 known positive cases of COVID-19.