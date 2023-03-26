***Video above shows coverage of the wind’s damage on Saturday***

(WJW) – Several Northeast Ohio school districts have already canceled classes for Monday.

Keep up with the full list of school closings here.

This comes as thousands of residents across Ohio, including in Northeast Ohio, are still without power after intense winds swept through the state on Saturday.

Electric companies say power won’t be restored for some residents until Wednesday afternoon.

While crews work to restore power, FirstEnergy is also offering safety tips for anyone using a generator. You can find those tips here.

A high wind warning and wind advisory had been issued for several counties over the weekend. Southwest winds were forecasted to reach 25 to 35 mph with up to 60 mph gusts.