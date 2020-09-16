Some Northeast Ohio malls join other businesses in keeping doors closed on Thanksgiving

(WJW) – Summit Mall in Fairlawn and Aurora Premium Outlets will not be open Thanksgiving Day.

The malls are several across the state of Ohio owned by Simon.

Simon announced this week its businesses will not be open on Thanksgiving.

“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon. Simon properties will reopen on Black Friday.

Several stores, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s, have announced they will not be open on Thanksgiving.

