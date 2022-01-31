Some Northeast Ohio cities announce parking bans ahead of upcoming winter storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With a winter storm predicted to hit Northeast Ohio later this week, some cities are pre-emptively announcing snow parking bans for their streets.

The following cities have issued parking bans as of Monday:

Newburgh Heights: The city announced the ban starts Wednesday, and is set to last for 48 hours.

Sagamore Hills: The city's parking ban is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m. through Friday at 1 p.m.

Residents who do not move their cars from city streets that have issued parking bans risk receiving a ticket or even getting towed. The bans are put in place so snow plows can more quickly and efficiently remove snow from roads.

As of Monday, the storm is set to hit the area Wednesday, bringing precipitation (rain and/or snow) through Friday.

