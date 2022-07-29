CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several college campuses in Northeast Ohio are reinstating their mask mandates because of high COVID-19 spread.

Counties with high community levels include Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage, Erie, Huron, Sandusky, Richland, Trumbull and Mahoning.

According to Cleveland State University, masks must be worn in all indoor spaces on campus, including shared offices, classrooms and laboratories, starting August 1.

Masks are also required at Kent State University branches in Cuyahoga, Portage and Trumbull counties due to the high level of transmission in those counties.

Community levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 29,876 COVID-19 cases for the past week, making it the fourth weekly increase.