MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Communities in Northeast Ohio are dealing with the nationwide lifeguard shortage.

People in Mentor will have to wait a little longer until the public pool opens this summer. A lifeguard shortage is forcing Mentor city leaders to close two of the city’s three swimming pools.

Only the Civic Center Pool will open on June 6.

The shortage is so bad that the pool will most likely see restrictions, including limited hours or closing some days.

It’s not just municipal pools. There will be changes at the Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park this summer.

According to the Lake Metroparks, the beach at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park will not have lifeguards on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“We’ve reduced our days. We still have the same amount of guards, we’ve just shortened our hours,” said Seth Begeman, with the Metroparks.

The beach will have lifeguards on its busiest days, Friday through Monday, and on holidays.