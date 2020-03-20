Some local restaurants passing out free food to those in need during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Many local restaurants across Northeast Ohio are doing their part to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past few days, Herb N'Twine, which is located in Ohio City, has been passing our free sandwiches to folks in the neighborhood.

Broadway Mary's in Lorain is also lending a hand. The owner posted on Facebook that she was setting up an open tab for people in the service industry.

Over in Lakewood, the staff at Summer House has been giving free bags of food to service workers and will continue to for as long as they can.

We've seen a lot of wonderful acts of kindness during this difficult time. If you know of anyone doing something great, email us at tips@fox8.com.