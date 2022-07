(WJW) – Some Northeast Ohio communities are canceling or postponing their 4th of July celebrations due to scattered rain showers and possible thunderstorms Friday night.

City officials in Hudson announced that Friday’s fireworks show would be canceled.

Avon Lake said its fireworks are postponed until Tuesday, July 5, while Solon said its fireworks at Community Park are postponed until July 31.

