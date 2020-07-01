Some local businesses concerned about another statewide shutdown due to COVID-19

STOW (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found some struggling businesses worried about another statewide shutdown due to COVID-19.

“We definitely feel the 15 to 20 percent reduction in revenue,” said Dan Russo.

He and his wife, Kerry, own the Tavern Of Stow and say due to COVID-19 restrictions they had to reduce capacity. They, like many other businesses in Ohio, also had to invest thousands of dollars to make necessary changes.

“We didn’t have indoor dining for close to two months,” said Kerry Russo. “Since we reopened the dining room, everyone has been very good about following all of the guidelines and all of the rules. They understand we didn’t choose this, we don’t want to do any of this either but we have to keep everyone safe. “

They are concerned that the increase in positive COVID-19 cases could lead to another shutdown.

“I am worried about losing staff,” Dan Russo said. “We were fortunate enough not to lose any staff the first time around but we are not going to be immune to that the second time.”

Other business owners, like Craig Nolletti, owner of Ashland Warehouse Gym and Crossfit 419, says he is trying to make up the revenue he lost during the shutdown.

“If there is another shutdown I am not voluntarily shutting down,” Nolletti told FOX 8. “It doesn’t make any sense. The virus didn’t shut me down it was the government and every other store, big stores were allowed to stay open .”

Many owners are also asking everyone to continue to wear masks, and practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help avoid another possible shutdown.

“I think ownership and management has to be diligent about educating customers when they come in,” Dan Russo said. “Have a zero tolerance on breaking those rules.”