Some lake effect snow expected overnight, will continue on Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Light lake effect will return this evening/tonight/early Thursday.

This will only add up to 1/2″ to 1″ in the snow belt locales by Thursday morning. Another light round of lake effect snow will occur Thursday night through early Friday. Most areas will receive an additional T-2″ with some spots picking up a few inches from now ’til midday Friday.

Another panhandle storm system will commence Sunday with mix/snow and transition into an all snow event Monday in to Groundhog Day. Get your shovels ready! Accumulations look likely with the current forecast. We’ll continue to fine-tune it as that time nears. Yet again, another panhandle storm system will approach NE Ohio late next week/first weekend of February.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: