Some Independence schools closing Tuesday due to excessive heat

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — The heat continues to come for Northeast Ohio this September, with one local school district opting to close down Tuesday due to forecasted temperatures.

The Independence Local Schools announced Monday that Independence Middle School and Independence Primary closed are set for closure Tuesday as the weather could reach 90 degrees.

“We simply do not have enough areas to place all of our students to make sure they are in appropriate learning environments while the temperatures indoors often exceed the outside temperatures,” Superintendent Ben Hegedish said in a statement.

High school students will still have to go to school, the district said.

