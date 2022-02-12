Some Hudson residents want to censure mayor: I-Team reports

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – A growing number of citizens are renewing steps to have the mayor publicly scolded for suggesting ice fishing could lead to prostitution.

Andrea Bucey Tikkanen, who is leading a petition drive, to censure Mayor Craig Shubert told the Fox 8 I-Team Saturday that residents are still actively signing the petition on Change.org.

“The censure petition initially stemmed from Mayor Shubert’s public and flagrantly false accusations toward Hudson’s school board,” Bucey-Tikkanen said. “Death threats ensued and our mayor doubled down as opposed to apologizing. The ice shanty comment, humorous and benign as it may seem, is just the latest example of ways Hudson has been negatively portrayed during Shubert’s tenure, many instigated by him.”

So far over 900 people have signed the petition.

“Hudsonites are concerned about our hometown, which has worked hard to deserve rankings for both its school systems and its liveability,” Bucey Tikkanen said. “The censure is a tool available to constituents which serves as a public method of disagreeing with our mayor. The censure is symbolic, but its general intent is to stand up for our awesome city. The role of Hudson’s mayor is ceremonial. He is to serve as our cheerleader.”

She did not say how many signatures she would like to get before bringing the petition to city council.

“There is no timeline or numeric goal,” she said. “In the near future, we will deliver it to our city council to send a message of our concerns. To date, our council has remained silent.”

On Tuesday, Hudson city officials discussed the issue of allowing ice fishing at parks. Some members of council were concerned about people getting injured.

Mayor Craig Shubert said he was worried about prostitution. The mayor said if city lawmakers allow ice fishing, someone may want an ice shanty.

“And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem, prostitution,” the mayor said during the work session. “Just some data points to consider.”

Shubert has declined several requests for an on-camera interview on the matter. He recently deleted his twitter account.

Shubert did provide the I-Team with a statement. He said that when he worked as a TV news reporter, law enforcement agencies he covered made arrests for acts of prostitution in ice fishing shanties. We asked the mayor where and when this happened but he said he did not want to discuss the matter.

Jody Roberts, communications manager for the city of Hudson, confirmed to the Fox 8 I-Team Friday that council directed staff to allow ice fishing.

In the fall, Shubert went to a Hudson City Schools board meeting and called for the resignation of all five members. Shubert was critical of a book given to some high school seniors that took part in a college-level writing class. The book contained controversial writing prompts, some that dealt with sex. Shubert said the book was, “Essentially child porn.”

The police chief requested an investigation by the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

Summit County investigators found that the book is not child porn or graphic. The report said even the parents who complained had signed the waiver and did not make effort to remove their children from the class.

The review said Shubert’s comments at the meeting were, “Reckless.”