Some guests under 25 will no longer be allowed to rent houses on Airbnb

(WJW) – Airbnb will no longer allow people under 25 to rent houses unless they already have a positive track record with the site.

While they can book private rooms, Airbnb says the move is to cut down on unauthorized house parties.

Airbnb launched the program in Canada earlier this year.

They say they significantly reduced unauthorized parties from taking place and expect the same to happen by making the move regarding U.S. properties.

People under 25 who have at least three positive reviews are exempt from the new policy.

“There will always be people who work to find ways around our trust and safety protections, and we know that people over the age of 24 are perfectly capable of booking a home for the wrong reasons, too. But based on the positive impact this policy has had on unauthorized parties booked by guests under 25, we believe this is the right action to continue to protect the safety of our community,” the company said in a press release.

They say they’ll continue to look at ways to promote safe and responsible travel.

