Some Fresh Express salads recalled due to multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora infections

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FDA is warning consumers not to eat any products made by Fresh Express which include iceburg lettuce, red cabbage or carrots.

According to the FDA, there is a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora infections potentially linked to salads containing those ingredients. Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can affect the intestinal tract and cause diarrhea. It is treated with antibiotics.

“All of the recalled salads were sold in mid-western states. Fresh Express is the manufacturer of each of these recalled salads. FDA continues to investigate whether other retail brands of these salads may be impacted,” the FDA said on its website.

As a result, Giant Eagle, Walmart and Aldi have issued recalls for several Fresh Express salad products. Customers should throw those products away immediately.

Click the links below to see the full list of products recalled locally:

The recalled products are clearly marked with the letter “Z” at the beginning of the Product Code, which is located on the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package. Those products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots and displaying the Product Code Z178, or a lower “Z” number are recalled.

Courtesy of the FDA

Those with questions or to get a refund, may contact Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 Monday – Friday during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.