(WJW) – The Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 112,000 trucks due to a safety concern that a rear axle hub bolt could break.

According to a notice from Ford to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall impacts certain 2021-2023 F-150 vehicles that are equipped with the “Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design.”

The notice states that the issue can result in vehicles rolling away when in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power. Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash, said Ford.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 29, 2024.

In the meantime, owners should be alert to symptoms related to rear axle bolt breakage, such as a clicking or rattling noise, and should take the vehicle of concern to a dealer for an interim repair.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information.