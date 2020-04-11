Some experts say Americans may have to wear face masks for a year or more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- The CDC and Ohio's top health leaders are recommending everyone wear masks or face coverings to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

But for how long?

An immunologist and lecturer with Yale University told TODAY it could be as long as a year or until a vaccine is developed.

"I think that you're going to need to wear masks for as long as COVID is a threat, and COVID is going to be a threat until you have a vaccine," Shan Soe-Lin told TODAY. "If you read different plans for re-opening the economy, the plan is to really put a chokehold on (the virus) and only open the economy when the number of cases has fallen to a level that the hospitals can manage ... but masks would still be an important thing to cut down on transmission until you have a vaccine."

Director of Yale Institute for Global Health, Saad Omer, agreed with Soe-Lin. In fact, he said masks might be needed even after a vaccine is developed.

"We are in uncharted territory right now," he told TODAY. "Vaccines will vary by country, by mode of delivery ... You’re looking at least a year to deploy the vaccine and have enough coverage."

They said while social distancing is still vital, wearing masks is one of the easiest and inexpensive ways to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"Obviously, the guidance has changed ... but generally speaking, things that don't have a huge social cost will likely be one of the last things to go," said Omer. "Compared to other things, like closing businesses and canceling schools, they have a low cost (to society)."

