CLEVELAND (WJW) – The latest ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court invalidating state legislative districts has further put the May primary in flux, with some election officials saying holding a normal primary is now impossible.

Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court issued a ruling striking down proposed Ohio Senate and House district maps for a third time.

The court’s majority again found Republicans unfairly created gerrymandered districts to favor their party in violation of the state constitution and set a March 29 deadline for the Ohio Redistricting Commission to submit new maps.

The federal deadline for mailing military and overseas ballots is Friday, but legislative district races that would be on the ballots remain undetermined.

Election officials said it makes a complete May 3 primary impossible because local election boards need time to print ballots and update voter databases.

“With this shortened time frame, it’s literally impossible for us to get that done now,” said Warren County Board of Elections Executive Director Brian Sleeth, who is president of the Ohio Association of Election Officials.

The Republican-led state legislature has authority to delay the election or set two elections, with races in disputed districts voted on at a later date. Holding two elections would cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

OAEO last month wrote a letter to the state’s top lawmakers asking them to consider delaying the primary for all contests.

Sleeth said holding two elections will not only be costly, but also confusing to voters and logistically challenging for boards of elections.

“This election is already one of the lowest turnout elections we have, and to take that and split it into two small elections seems like a lot,” Sleeth said. “It’s going to be hard for us to find poll workers. Polling locations, because they’re not used to having elections at a different time of year, it’s going to be a struggle for a lot of boards of elections.”

Sleeth said election officials are eagerly awaiting word from state lawmakers on the status of the primary.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Secretary of State said it had received the court’s ruling and was reviewing the opinion.