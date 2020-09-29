Some downtown businesses closing early in case protests for debate turn violent

CLEVELAND (WJW) – About four months ago, many downtown Cleveland businesses were broken into and vandalized during a violent protest.

So when it was announced that the city would be hosting the first presidential debate and hundreds of protesters were expected to show, many business owners decided to either close early or close for the day.

“We are not going to test the waters, so we decided to close the Playhouse Square location at 4 o’ clock,” said Art Shibley, co-owner of Yours Truly Restaurants.

The Yours Truly location at Playhouse Square was one of hundreds of downtown businesses to suffer severe damage during the May 30 violent protest.

“We also took everything out of the windows that we can,” Shibley said.

Several others, however, said they decided to remain open.



“I mean I have to pay my staff and have to have money for myself and my family,” said Mohamed Sadek, owner of Urban Kitchen & Deli, on Chester. “We are still trying to recover from everything that happened from the pandemic and us being closed for so long. So we decided to stay open and try to tough it out and see what happens.“

Several businesses near the Urban Kitchen & Deli did close for the day.



“We did receive an email from the building owners and they had suggested that with any political unrest that might happen that it is better for us to close up ,” Sadek said. “I am hoping it stays peaceful.”

