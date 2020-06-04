Some downtown business owners frustrated with city’s response to violent protests

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team found while many downtown restaurants are reopening after last weekend’s violent protests, some owners say they are frustrated at how city officials handled the response.

“I was actually shocked and distraught at the weakness they showed,” said downtown restaurant owner Bobby George. “We are paying them to do their job, their job is to protect us and they literally did nothing. “

Riots broke out Saturday afternoon following a peaceful protest in downtown Cleveland calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minnesota.

The Cuyahoga County sheriff has said his department “under-planned” for the protest and were not prepared for the 4,000 people that showed up.

*Read more stories from the I-TEAM. here.*

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said he believed the city handled the situation well.

George disagrees saying three of his downtown restaurants were damaged.

“Rebel is a total loss essentially,” George told the FOX 8 I-Team. “They lit it on fire. There was arson. Harry Buffalo not as bad and Barley House, they spent hours in there looting and stealing liquor. “

And while other restaurants didn’t sustain a lot of physical damage, owners say having to shut down due to the city imposed curfew has caused more financial hardship, especially when they are still dealing with the COVID-19 restrictions.

“I just think the voice of the protest is hijacked and divided by opportunistic rioters and criminals,” said Fabio Salerno, of the Salerno Group. “Direct your focus towards the government not innocent hard working people and their businesses. The city handled the protest horribly but a huge problem is poor leadership on both sides. “

The Yours Truly restaurant in Playhouse Square reopened Thursday afternoon after owners repaired the damage caused this weekend.

“I blame the rioters,” said Art Shibley, one of the owners. “We are all for peaceful protesting but rioting is deplorable. “