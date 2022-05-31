CLEVELAND (WJW) – Kids at some schools in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are learning from home Tuesday.
Multiple CMSD schools moved to remote learning, due to excessive heat and humidity.
Here’s a list of the affected schools:
- Benjamin Franklin
- Charles Mooney
- Collinwood
- Facing History New Tech
- Louis Agassiz
- Mary Bethune
- Memorial
- New Tech West
The district says grab-and-go meals will be available at each school.
The FOX 8 Weather Team is forecasting very humid weather, with some areas reaching 90 degrees.