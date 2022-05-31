CLEVELAND (WJW) – Kids at some schools in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are learning from home Tuesday.

Multiple CMSD schools moved to remote learning, due to excessive heat and humidity.

Here’s a list of the affected schools:

Benjamin Franklin

Charles Mooney

Collinwood

Facing History New Tech

Louis Agassiz

Mary Bethune

Memorial

New Tech West

The district says grab-and-go meals will be available at each school.

The FOX 8 Weather Team is forecasting very humid weather, with some areas reaching 90 degrees.