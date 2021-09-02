Some Cleveland residents may experience discolored water, city officials say

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some Cleveland Water customers in east side communities may notice discolored water due to higher levels of manganese than normal.

Cleveland officials say the yellow to light brown tint in the water is due to hypoxic Lake Erie water coming into the Nottingham Water Treatment Plant.

City officials say there’s no boil alert in effect.

The water is safe to drink, but officials say it may have a bitter, metallic taste to it, especially when heated. Residents should also avoid doing laundry because it may stain clothes.

The City of Cleveland said impacted communities include Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Euclid, Gates Mills, Highland Heights, Hunting Valley, Lyndhurst, Mayfield Heights, Mayfield Village, Pepper Pike, Richmond Heights and South Euclid.

Hypoxic water can have elevated levels of manganese, which is a mineral that naturally occurs in rocks, soil, and many types of food.

Crews are currently working to flush hydrants in the affected area to reduce the discolored water.

Customers who experience discolored water are encouraged to call 216-664-3130 to report

it.