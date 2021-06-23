Some camp out ahead of Saturday’s Trump rally in Lorain County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Alex Stokes/FOX 8 News)

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW)– A few people are already gathering outside of the Lorain County Fairgrounds ahead of former President Donald Trump‘s rally on Saturday.

Two men in lawn chairs with a large Trump flag were spotted on Wednesday in the parking lot of the fairgrounds in Wellington.

“Big crowds in the Great State of Ohio this weekend for the Trump rally. See you on Saturday night,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. “Make America great again, again.”

Trump will campaign for former White House aide Max Miller, who is trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in the upcoming GOP primary. Former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who is running for governor against Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, said he will be in attendance, as well as Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral