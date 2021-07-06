Some Akron Zoo animals to get vaccinated against COVID-19

**Related Video Above: Kenny gets sneak peek of Akron Zoo’s new ‘Wild Asia’ habitat**

AKRON (WJW) — The Akron Zoo has confirmed its animals are going to receive COVID-19 vaccines as part of a nationwide rollout of an experimental drug.

Zoetis, a Michigan company, is giving 11,000 doses of a vaccine for animal use to zoos around the county. At this time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has only approved of the use of the vaccine on a case-by-case basis.

An Akron Zoo spokesperson confirmed to FOX 8 they are participating in the Zoetis vaccinations, but are still finalizing details about the number of doses they’ll receive and which animals are going to get the vaccines.

Last week, the Oakland Zoo in California started giving the vaccines to some of its animals. The zoo’s gorillas had contracted the virus last year.

FOX 8 is continuing to follow this story as more details are learned.