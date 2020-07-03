Some air conditioning units in short supply as summer heat wave heads our way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As Northeast Ohio heads into its first anticipated summer heat wave next week, local air conditioning companies say they’re experiencing a ‘perfect storm’ of shortages in some air conditioning units.

“I haven’t seen anything quite like this before,” said John H. Langer, owner of H Jack’s Plumbing and Heating Company.

He said the equipment shortage comes amid an early streak of warm weather.

“It was almost like the perfect storm due to service calls due to the early heat as well as not being able to get an adequate amount of inventory to keep up with the service work,” Langer said.

Langer said the coronavirus pandemic prompted some manufacturers to close, and, coupled with delivery issues, the units that cool most area homes have been hard to come by.

“The average unit – 2, 2.5, 3 ton – those have been in short supply this season, so far,” Langer said.

Despite the issues, some homeowner Jill Henzler said she was able to have a new unit installed ahead of an anticipated heat wave next week, after her air conditioning unit started leaking.

“We found out my air conditioner was 30 years old so did not want to put any more money into it,” Henzler said. “I feel like I was really lucky to be able to get one so quickly.”

Langer said the supply chain issues have been improving, and he expects delays to ease as the season continues. He asked for continued patience from customers.

“The sooner you can get on a professional company’s schedule, the better off you’re going to be,” he said.

