SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A Solon Middle School wrestling coach charged with assaulting a 15-year-old student has resigned, the school district confirmed Tuesday.

As FOX 8 News previously reported, Solon Middle School wrestling coach Rob Farley, 49, of Solon, was arrested and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of assault.

According to a Solon police report, Farley allegedly called a student a derogatory name during wrestling practice last week.

According to investigators, after the student spoke back to him, Farley allegedly pushed the student’s head with the bottom of his foot.

An affidavit filed in Bedford Municipal Court alleges Farley held the student’s head “against the wall with his foot for a period not greater than 30 seconds.”

The student and his parent filed an assault report and a warrant was issued for Farley’s arrest. The wrestling coach turned himself in on Jan. 3, Solon police said.

Farley was arrested but released from custody after posting bond. Court records show he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He’s due back in court on Feb. 26.

The coach was previously placed on administrative leave, but school officials say the Solon Board of Education accepted Farley’s resignation on Monday.

According to the district, a Solon Middle School assistant coach also resigned, but the resignation letter did not give a reason.