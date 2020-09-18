Solon schools to resume in-person classes starting next month, here’s what students can expect

*Watch our report above on new medical guidance for student athletes*

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Solon City School District announced on Friday that students will be able to return to in-person classes starting next month.

In a letter to families, officials said there will be a staggered schedule set up. Students in grades K-6 will learn in-person five days a week, while grades 7-12 will have an adjusted alternating schedule.

“As we have stated since our return-to-school plans were first announced in July, it has always been our intention to welcome back as many of our students as we can for in-person learning. That still remains our goal.”

Officials noted the importance of practicing social distancing and wearing masks. They said safety measures have been implemented throughout the schools, including installing desk shields in the classroom and providing hand sanitizer.

“Even when some of our students return in October, we know that more than 30 percent of our students will continue to learn remotely. Our technology continues to improve and we are committed to ensuring a more seamless educational experience for all of our students regardless of whether they are learning from home or in the classroom.”

Return plans are contingent on COVID-19 cases declining and low positivity rates with testing. If the cases go back up, they will resume remote learning full time.

Below is how the schedules for each grade will be organized:

OCTOBER 5

Grades K-6 – All-In: 5 Days a Week at School, for those families who selected the all-in option. (Preschool remains 4 Days a Week at School, for those families who selected the all-in option.)

OCTOBER 19

Grades 7-12 – Alternating Schedule: 2 Days at School, 3 Days Virtual for families who selected the all-in option.

Monday/Tuesday – Students with Last Names A-K Attend School In Person

Wednesday/Thursday – Students with Last Names L-Z Attend School In Person

Friday – All Virtual

