SOLON, Ohio (WJW)– A 4-year-old has a new bike thanks to Solon K-9 Mack.

The boy received a donated bike for Christmas, but it was stolen. The Solon Police Department said K-9 Mack was very upset by the news.

“With some help from his handler, Officer Randazzo, the duo bought the boy a new bike! Way to go Mack,” the department posted on Facebook on Monday.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: