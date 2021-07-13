Solon police remove thin blue line flag following ‘unhealthy reaction’

SOLON, Ohio (WJW)- The Solon Police Department has announced they are removing their thin blue line flag from their property.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday morning from Solon police Chief Richard Tonelli, ‘during the time it was up, it caused a divisive and unhealthy reaction within the community. It is unfortunate that the thin blue line imagery has been associated with the extreme and dismissive views that counter our values.’

Because the department felt it was alienating them from the community who they are committed to protect and serve, the decision was made to take the flag down.

Chief Tonelli says the flag represented support for law enforcement and to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. For others, it is a symbol of opposition to the racial justice movement.

The chief ended the note by thanking the Solon police officers for all they do in the community.