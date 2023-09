SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – Solon police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the city Monday morning.

Officials say 12-year-old Kinley Hubbard hasn’t been seen since 6 a.m. in the area of Navajo Trail.

Kinley Hubbard, courtesy of the Solon Police Department

Hubbard is 5’3″ and 130 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. Investigators say it’s possible she’s carrying a purple backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.