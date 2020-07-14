Solon police investigate former teacher, ask possible victims to come forward

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon Police Department is investigating a former teacher with the Solon City School District.

There are reports the teacher had inappropriate interactions with students.

The district is not saying where the teacher was employed at the time.

On the Solon Police Facebook page, the department issued a call to potential victims.

They’re asking anyone who feels they have been a victim or witness to call detectives.

Detectives tell FOX 8 it is an ongoing investigation and nothing further can be shared at this time.

If you know anything that can help police, call (440)337-1463.

The Solon Police Department also encourages victims to reach out to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8