Solon police asking for help finding missing endangered woman

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The Solon Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered woman.

According to a report, Debra Hallal-Bradt, 48, was reported missing Friday night.

No other details about her were provided.

Anyone who sees her should call the police department at 440-248-1234 or 911.

