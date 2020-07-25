Solon police asking for help finding missing endangered woman

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The Solon Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered woman.
According to a report, Debra Hallal-Bradt, 48, was reported missing Friday night.
No other details about her were provided.
Anyone who sees her should call the police department at 440-248-1234 or 911.
