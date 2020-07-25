Solon police asking for help finding missing endangered woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Solon PD

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The Solon Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered woman.

According to a report, Debra Hallal-Bradt, 48, was reported missing Friday night.

No other details about her were provided.

Anyone who sees her should call the police department at 440-248-1234 or 911.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral