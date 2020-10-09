Solon police arrest 60-year-old man accused of exposing himself to high school soccer players

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Solon police arrested a 60-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself to teenage girls during a high school varsity girls’ soccer practice.

According to police, a man, identified as Timothy Randall of Bedford, pulled into the parking lot at Orchard Field during the team’s Thursday practice.

Two girls, ages 15 and 18, reportedly saw Randall exit his vehicle and begin masturbating. He also made lewd and inappropriate gestures toward the field.

The girls took photos of Randall, his vehicle and license plate, before calling to their coach for help.

Randall fled before police arrived on scene, however the girls were able to give the photos they took to the authorities.

Randall was arrested at his Bedford residence later that night and charged with public indecency. He is currently free on bond.

According to Solon schools, police confirmed that Randall has been arrested in the past for incidents of a similar nature.

The school district released a statement to parents on Friday notifying them of the incident. It reads in part:

Information about the incident was communicated directly to the soccer team families last evening. However, we wanted to follow up with all families today after the arrest so that everyone has the same and accurate information about what transpired. We are keeping a close eye on all fields at our schools and the Solon Police Department has the open areas near the schools on special watch as well. We also want to use this incident as an opportunity to remind you to discuss with your student the importance of being aware of their surroundings and if they see something, to say something right away. The high school athletes did exactly the right thing yesterday. They remained safely out of sight and quickly alerted an adult, who called the Solon Police. Students or families are urged to call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234 or use 911 if they ever see anything suspicious or concerning.

