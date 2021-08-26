Solon Police: Armed 13-year-old leads officers on chase with stolen SUV

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon Police Department is investigating after officers say an armed 13-year-old Cleveland boy stole a vehicle and led them on a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

According to the police report, patrol officers were alerted about a stolen vehicle in the area of Harper Road and US 422 in Solon.

Officers say they found the stolen gray 2019 Toyota 4 Runner on Aurora Road. When they tried to stop it, though, the SUV sped off, the report said.

The driver eventually crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Aurora and Harper. According to police, the 13-year-old driver got out of the SUV and ran toward an office plaza.

An uninvolved citizen told officers that the suspect pulled out a firearm in an attempt to steal his vehicle, but he was able to drive away.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect hiding outside Pressco Technology. The police report said officers seized a semi-automatic firearm from the scene.

The report said some area businesses were sheltering in place while officers searched for the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor leg injuries sustained by a police dog bite. Charges will be referred to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

The other driver involved in the crash was treated at the scene for minor injuries.