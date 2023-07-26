SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Solon police say, “It happened again last night.”

Thieves are stealing homeowner’s garage door openers from unlocked vehicles, then opening garage doors, and in at least one case, may have entered someone’s home.

Police warned of the recent crime trend in a Facebook post.

Police note in the post that on Tuesday night the break-ins happened in the north end of town, but said it’s happening “everywhere.”

“There’s been an uptick in these crimes in the last couple of weeks,” said Lt. Bill Vajdich.

The suspect vehicle is a 2020 white Acura with no plates, police say the vehicle was “probably one that was stolen in another city recently.”

Officers recommend removing valuables, key fobs, and garage door openers from vehicles.

“Please spread the word,” Solon police advised.